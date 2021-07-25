Militants snatch rifle from cop in Kulgam

Kulgam: Unknown militants on Sunday snatched a rifle from a cop in Khudwani area along the National Highway in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A police official said that the militants overpowered the cop namely Mudasir Ahmad at Shamsipora Crossing in Khudwani area and ran away with his AK47 service rifle.

The cop hailing from Devsar is posted at police station Wanpoh, the official said.

Soon after the attack, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the militants. "A case has been registered and investigations taken up," the official said.