Militants were present in area for 2-3 months: Police

Gupta said that a cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces on Monday when terrorists attacked a party that was part of CASO, leaving five army personnel dead.

The DIG said that later there was again contact with a group of terrorists at another location. "There was no further progress in the operation due to the typography of the area", he said.

Asked if the terrorists involved in the attack had recently infiltrated, he said that the "group was present in the area for two to three months. The area where contact took place and attack took place are in the same belt."

The police officer said that the joint parties have cordoned the area as part of the operation. "We are confident that it shall be taken to a logical conclusion in the shortest time", he said.