Minga Sherpa assumes charge as Director Information

Srinagar: Minga Sherpa, a 2017 batch IAS officer from AGMUT cadre, who hails from Darjeeling, West Bengal, assumed charge of Director, Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir, here Saturday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the outgoing Director, Akshay Labroo; Joint Director, Information Kashmir, Muhammad Aslam and other senior officers of the department were present on the occasion.