Mini power project, other properties damaged in Kargil

Srinagar: Flash floods triggered by cloudburst occurred at several areas of Kargil district in Ladakh on Wednesday causing damage to a mini hydro power project, several residential houses, road infrastructure and agricultural land.

Sources said that two cloudbursts occurred in Kargil district of Ladakh damaging a hydro power project and several houses, however there were no casualties or injuries.

The first cloudburst as per reports, took place at village Khangral, about 60 kilometers from Kargil on Kargil-Leh National Highway while the second occurred at Sangrah, about 40 kilometers from Kargil in Sanku division on Zanskar road. The flash floods damaged a bridge at Sangra as well.

Deputy Commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve confirmed to Greater Kashmir that flash floods triggered by cloudbursts occurred at two places in Kargil district.

Sukhadeve said that the mini hydro power project at Sangra in Sanku division has been hit by the flash floods causing damage to it. He however informed that there has been no loss of life reported in the incidents.

The DC Kargil said that rescue teams have been sent to the areas, besides official teams have reached the spot to assess the damage.

KARGIL-ZANSKAR ROAD CLOSED

Following the cloudbursts, Kargil-Zanskar road was closed, however it is likely to be restored soon as per officials. Pertinently the IMD has already issued a weather alert for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for the next three days.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Councillor LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan and Deputy Commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve along with SSP Kargil Anayat Ali Choudhary besides concerned officials visited cloudburst affected Sangrah village to take stock of flash flood situation.

CEC Khan took a review meeting of all concerned officers at Tourist Bangalow Sankoo to assess the present ground situation, the extent of damages and to discuss the immediate short term and long term measures for restoration of essential services and relief measures to the affected people.

The CEC instructed the officers of Mechanical Department to clean the silt and stones from the stream path to avoid any further damage due to diversion of the water flow. He also assured the locals to restore water supply and electricity in the village on immediate basis.

CEC Khan instructed the concerned departments to install surface connections to supply fresh water to the affected area. He instructed the NHIDCL officers to clean the Kargil Zanskar Road by clearing the mud and boulders at the earliest possible. He assured the affected villagers that compensation to all type of loses will be provided as early as possible.

In order to ensure minimum losses in long run, the CEC Kargil assured to construct the stream path wide and properly that will ease the flow of water without any blockade.

The CEC also instructed the concerned district and sub divisional level officers to take stock of damage due to flash floods and subsequent mud slides at Khawos Panikhar besides also taking immediate measures for restoration of essential services to the concerned population.

Deputy Commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve instructed all the concerned district officers to remain present in the affected villages and ensure all type of necessary services without fail. He further directed the Revenue Department to conduct assessment of all types of losses to provide timely compensation to the affected population.