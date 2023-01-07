Minimum temperature across Kashmir rises

Srinagar: While minimum temperature across Kashmir rose by a few degrees, bringing the much-needed respite from biting cold, people are bracing for snow and rain with the Meteorological Department predicting back-to-back moisture-laden Western Disturbances (WD) to hit J&K from Saturday evening.
After more than a week of dry and extreme cold conditions, J&K is finally expecting snow — particularly in Kashmir and the higher reaches of Jammu while rains are expected in the plains. “Two back-to-back WDs which are moisture-laden winds from the Mediterranean, that affect the region to bring precipitation are most likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from Saturday evening,” the MeT officials said.
They said that the first WD would affect the J&K from Saturday evening to January 9 afternoon.
“It will be cloudy with the possibility of light snow over higher reaches during Saturday night. There will also be light rain and snow over the plains of J&K and light to moderate snow in middle and higher reaches during January 8 and 9,” the MeT officials said.
They said that from January 9 to 11, there is a possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches of Kashmir.
“The second WD will hit the region between January 11 and 13. It will be cloudy with possibility of light rain and snow over the plains of J&K and light to moderate snow over middle and higher reaches during January 12 and 13,” the MeT officials said.
They said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius against last night’s minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that Qazigund recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius against minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius against minus 8.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 4.2 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius against minus 4.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.6 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Gulmarg ski resort recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius against minus 5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.6 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that in Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius against minus 5.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.9 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Jammu recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius against 3.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
In Ladakh, Leh recorded a low of minus 10.8 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 14.8 degrees Celsius.