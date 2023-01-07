Minimum temperature across Kashmir rises

Srinagar: While minimum temperature across Kashmir rose by a few degrees, bringing the much-needed respite from biting cold, people are bracing for snow and rain with the Meteorological Department predicting back-to-back moisture-laden Western Disturbances (WD) to hit J&K from Saturday evening.

After more than a week of dry and extreme cold conditions, J&K is finally expecting snow — particularly in Kashmir and the higher reaches of Jammu while rains are expected in the plains. “Two back-to-back WDs which are moisture-laden winds from the Mediterranean, that affect the region to bring precipitation are most likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from Saturday evening,” the MeT officials said.

They said that the first WD would affect the J&K from Saturday evening to January 9 afternoon.