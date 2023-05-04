Minimum temperatures across J&K below normal

Srinagar: The minimum temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir recorded a downward trend on Thursday while the Meteorological Department predicted more rains on Friday.
“There have been light rains at a few places during the past 24 hours,” the MeT officials said.
They said that there would be generally cloudy weather with possibility of rains at several places during the next 24 hours.
“Night temperature recorded a drop and settled below normal at most places in J&K on Thursday,” the MeT officials said. “On May 5, the weather is likely to be fair to partly cloudy. There are likely chances of brief spells of rain and thunderstorms late Friday afternoon and evening.”
They said that from May 6 to 8 there was a likelihood of rain at many places.
The department also urged the farmers to avoid spraying of apple trees and harvesting of crops in Jammu region from May 6 to 8 as chances of rain were high.
The MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.3 degrees Celsius against 10.4 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.6 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Gulmarg ski resort recorded a low of 3.8 degrees Celsius against 3.5 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.5 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that Qazigund recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius against 8.8 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was below normal by 1.3 degrees Celsius.
They said Pahalgam resort recorded a low of 2 degrees Celsius against 5.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.9 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that Kokernag resort recorded a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius against 7.4 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.2 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that the mercury in Kupwara settled at 9.6 degrees Celsius against 8.7 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.2 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that Jammu recorded a low of 17.6 degrees Celsius against 18.8 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 5 degrees Celsius below normal.