Minimum temperatures across J&K below normal

Srinagar: The minimum temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir recorded a downward trend on Thursday while the Meteorological Department predicted more rains on Friday.

“There have been light rains at a few places during the past 24 hours,” the MeT officials said.

They said that there would be generally cloudy weather with possibility of rains at several places during the next 24 hours.

“Night temperature recorded a drop and settled below normal at most places in J&K on Thursday,” the MeT officials said. “On May 5, the weather is likely to be fair to partly cloudy. There are likely chances of brief spells of rain and thunderstorms late Friday afternoon and evening.”

They said that from May 6 to 8 there was a likelihood of rain at many places.