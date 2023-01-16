Minimum temperatures plunge across J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: The minimum temperatures across J&K and Ladakh continued to plunge even as the Meteorological Department predicted a fresh spell of rains and snow from Thursday.

As per the MeT forecast, Jammu and Kashmir was likely to see moderate and light rainfall or snowfall from January 18.

“A Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of January 18. Under its influence, light and moderate, isolated and scattered rainfall and snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir is likely from January 18 to 20," the weather bulletin released by the MeT reads.