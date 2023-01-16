Minimum temperatures plunge across J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: The minimum temperatures across J&K and Ladakh continued to plunge even as the Meteorological Department predicted a fresh spell of rains and snow from Thursday.
As per the MeT forecast, Jammu and Kashmir was likely to see moderate and light rainfall or snowfall from January 18.
“A Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of January 18. Under its influence, light and moderate, isolated and scattered rainfall and snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir is likely from January 18 to 20," the weather bulletin released by the MeT reads.
The MeT officials said that the minimum temperatures recorded a plunge across Kashmir and Ladakh with Gulmarg recording season’s coldest night at minus 12 degrees Celsius.
They said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius against last night’s minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Qazigund recorded a low of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius against minus 0.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.3 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 10.2 degrees Celsius against minus 10.9 degrees Celsius the previous night, the coldest night recorded this season at the tourist resort and 3 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that Kokernag recorded a low of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius against minus 1.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.7 degrees Celsius below normal and the lowest recorded this season.
They said Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 12 degrees Celsius against minus 10.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 4.3 degrees Celsius below normal and coldest night of the season recorded at the skiing resort.
The MeT officials said that in Kupwara town the mercury settled at minus 2.9 degrees Celsius against minus 1.3 degrees Celsius the previous night and 0.2 degrees Celsius above normal. They said Jammu recorded a low of 4.1 degrees Celsius against 4.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3 degrees Celsius below normal. The MeT officials said that in Ladakh, Leh a recorded a low of minus 14.4 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 21.2 degrees Celsius.