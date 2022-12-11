Minimum temperatures show slight increase

Srinagar: Barring Gulmarg and Pahalgam, the minimum temperatures slightly increased across Kashmir while the Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather for 10 days.
“Night temperatures plunged in Pahalgam and Gulmarg even as most other places in Kashmir saw a slight increase on Sunday,” the MeT officials said. “The Jammu division and Ladakh also recorded a fall in temperature.” They said that the temperatures increased due to fresh rains and snowfall during the last two days in Kashmir and Ladakh.
The fresh snow was recorded at Sadna Top and the upper reaches of Kashmir while many plain areas recorded rainfall.
The tourist resort of Gulmarg also recorded light snowfall during the night.
Kashmir’s mountains had also received light snowfall on Friday, prompting the closure of the Srinagar-Leh Highway and Mughal Road for traffic.
“Mainly dry weather has been forecast till December 20 in J&K,” the MeT officials said.
However, they said a brief spell of light rain or snow may occur at isolated places over the higher reaches.
The MeT officials said that Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius against 1.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.8 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius against minus 3.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.8 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that the summer capital Srinagar recorded a minimum of 3.5 degrees Celsius against 2.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 4.1 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius against 2.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that Kokernag, another south Kashmir resort, recorded a low of 1.3 degrees Celsius against 2.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that in north Kashmir’s Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 2.4 degrees Celsius against 1.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 4.2 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that the winter capital, Jammu recorded a low of 8.9 degrees Celsius against 13.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.1 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that Banihal recorded a low of 0.4 degrees Celsius, below normal by 1.7 degrees Celsius, Batote 2.9 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees Celsius below normal, Katra 9.2 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees Celsius above normal, and Bhaderwah 1.2 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degree Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that in the cold desert region of Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 9.6 degrees Celsius and minus Kargil 6.8 degrees Celsius.