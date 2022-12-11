Minimum temperatures show slight increase

Srinagar: Barring Gulmarg and Pahalgam, the minimum temperatures slightly increased across Kashmir while the Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather for 10 days.

“Night temperatures plunged in Pahalgam and Gulmarg even as most other places in Kashmir saw a slight increase on Sunday,” the MeT officials said. “The Jammu division and Ladakh also recorded a fall in temperature.” They said that the temperatures increased due to fresh rains and snowfall during the last two days in Kashmir and Ladakh.

The fresh snow was recorded at Sadna Top and the upper reaches of Kashmir while many plain areas recorded rainfall.