Minor Afghan citizen detained at Lakhanpur

Later in the evening, SSP Kotwal, while talking to Greater Kashmir, said that the boy had travelled with a valid document so being a minor he could be given a benefit of doubt. Nevertheless the authenticity of his documents was being verified through FRO- the office which deals with the registration of foreigners and their visa extension.

With regard to reports that he was not having proper (hard copies) of travel documents with him, SSP Kathua stated, “No. We have procured soft copies of those documents. We’re verifying them through FRO which will clarify the status. He is a minor so we can give him some sort of benefit of doubt also, since he has travelled with a valid document. Even if he has come to J&K or Punjab or to this side without a travel document...that we’re verifying what is to be done with that.”

He confirmed that so far he was detained and not arrested. SSP Kotwal said, “Yes, he is still with us. We’re still verifying till now. It has been confirmed that he has travelled to India on valid documents. Yes, so far no case has been registered against him.”

Earlier in the morning, SSP Kathua, in a brief presser outside Lakhanpur Police Station, had maintained, “The boy has been apprehended by a police naka party at Lakhanpur this morning at around 6.30 to 7.00 o’clock. Preliminary investigation has been conducted and it has come to surface that he has come along with his brother for a treatment at RR hospital New Delhi. His brother, he says, is under treatment at RR hospital and his brother works in the Afghan army. We’re verifying the fact that how come he landed up at Lakhanpur in Kathua.”