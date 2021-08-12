Minor boy drowns in Ganderbal stream

Ganderbal: A six-year-old boy drowned in Sindh nallah while taking bath in it in Harran area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Thursday.

Reports said that Anas Ahmad, son of Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh of Harran Ganderbal was bathing in the stream with his friends when the strong water currents overpowered him.

His friends on seeing Anas drowning raised alarm, following which a rescue operation was launched by the locals. They were joined by a SDRF team, which was also assisted by police later.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that the boy's body was retrieved from the stream and shifted to the hospital. However, the minor was declared dead at the hospital, he added.

The body was later handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities, added the official.