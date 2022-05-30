Minor boy killed, 5 injured in Zojila accident

Ganderbal: An 8-year-old boy from Rajasthan died, while five others were injured after the vehicle they were traveling in rolled down into a gorge near Zojila pass along the Srinagar-Leh Highway on Monday, officials said.

As per an official, the vehicle bearing registration number (RJ 45CP328) carrying a family from Jaipur rolled down into a gorge near Ranga mode Zojila.

In the incident, the minor boy identified as Muhammad Ali, son of Muhammad Imran (8) was killed while five others received grievous injuries, the official said.