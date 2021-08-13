Minor boy laid to rest amid tears

In this explosion, seven persons had received injuries. They all were taken to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, where a two-and-a-half year old boy identified as Vir Singh, son of Balbir Singh succumbed to his injuries.

Other six injured were identified as BJP Mandal president Rajouri Jasbir Singh (36), son of Ramesh Singh, Arjun Singh (12), son of Kulbir Singh, Sia Devi (60), wife of Ramesh Singh, Ramesh Singh (65), son of Lal Chand, Balbir Singh (42), son of Ramesh Singh and Karan Singh (13), son of Balbir Singh.

Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri Dr. Mehmood Bajar told Greater Kashmir, “All seven injured in this attack were brought to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where one Vir Singh succumbed. Six others were under treatment.”

He informed that a major surgery was performed on BJP leader Jasbir Singh, who received multiple splinters in abdomen. “All splinters were removed and he is out of danger,” he added.

Dr Mehmood, however, informed that keeping in view serious injuries of Sia Devi, the mother of BJP leader Jasbir, she was referred to Jammu.

“The patient was airlifted from Rajouri ALG to Jammu through a chopper arranged by the administration when the Divisional Commissioner Jammu and ADGP Jammu zone were also present there," he said.