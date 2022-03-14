Minor child among 4 killed in Jammu blaze

Jammu: At least 4 people, including a woman and a child, were killed and 13 others wounded in a major blaze that broke out in a scrap shop near Dak Bunglow at Residency Road in Jammu on Monday evening.

Officials in Government Medical College ( GMC) Jammu said that they received four bodies, including that of a woman and a minor child from the incident of the fire.

The officials in Fire and Emergency Services said that five fire tenders and several ambulances were rushed to the spot to start rescue operations.