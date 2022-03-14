Minor child among 4 killed in Jammu blaze

Jammu: At least 4 people, including a woman and a child, were killed and 13 others wounded in a major blaze that broke out in a scrap shop near Dak Bunglow at Residency Road in Jammu on Monday evening.
Officials in Government Medical College ( GMC) Jammu said that they received four bodies, including that of a woman and a minor child from the incident of the fire.
The officials in Fire and Emergency Services said that five fire tenders and several ambulances were rushed to the spot to start rescue operations.
Senior Superintendent of Police ( SSP) Jammu, Chandan Kohli said that “ a fire broke out in a scrap shop located in Residency Road area of Jammu due to a short circuit in electricity wiring," "This is suspected to be the cause of fire breakout in initial stages,” Kohli added.
The SSP said that the inferno engulfed the entire building, adding that a few LPG cylinders lying inside exploded, aggravating the blaze. “15 people sustained injuries in the incident and all of them have been evacuated from the site with hectic efforts of Police, Fire and Emergency Services assisted by locals,” he said.
He said that the injured have been shifted to the hospital (GMC Jammu) for treatment.
Meanwhile, the officials in GMC Jammu said “4 persons have lost their lives but their identity is yet to be established. Among the dead are one woman, one child and two males.”
“The identity of the deceased persons is yet to be ascertained. It appears that the woman was holding her child when both burnt alive in the unfortunate incident. However, it is yet to be confirmed,” the officials said.
The bodies were shifted to the mortuary room of the hospital for postmortem, identification and other legal formalities. Till the filing of this report, the rescue operation at the incident spot was underway.
The officials said 13 injured persons were receiving treatment. The injured have been identified as Marjeema Khatoon (23), Anwar Hussain (35), unidentified 53-year-old man, Momina Khatoon (25), Menar-ul-Hussain (Over 3 year-old boy), son of Mehju Din, 7 years-old-girl, residents of Assam, Asrar-ul-Islam (19), son of Anwar Hussain, residents of Assam, Anku Ram (53) alias Antu son of Krishan Lal, resident of Gole Gujral (Jammu), Pappu (45), son of Babu Lal, resident of Bihar at present Bhagwati Nagar, Nilma (35), Mehju Din (25), son of Anwar Hussain, Sukitam (25), wife of Zehrulla Islam, Semirinisa (30) wife of Ishub, resident of and Suzu Bano (4-year-old), son of Ishub, residents of Assam.