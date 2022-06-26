Minor dies in Handwara accident, another drowns in pond

Kupwara: A minor boy died in an accident while another drowned in a pond in the Rajwar area of Handwara in north Kashmir, an official said Sunday.
The accident occurred when an eight-year-old boy was hit by a passenger vehicle near Zachaldara market, leaving him in a pool of blood.
“He was shifted to the nearby hospital where doctors referred him to District Hospital (DH) Handwara. However, he was declared ‘brought dead’ at DH Handwara,” an official said.
The deceased minor has been identified as Irfan Ahmad Sheikh, son of Nazir Ahmad Sheikh of Zachaldara.
Police registered a case and the accused was arrested.
In another incident in Bowan village of Rajwar, a 13-year-old boy drowned while taking a bath in Bailsar pond.
The bystanders launched a rescue operation that was later joined by Police and Army.
He has been identified as Altaf Ahmad Tanchy, son of Muhammad Shafi of Bowan, Watsar.