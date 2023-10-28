Minorities betrayed for decades: LG Sinha
Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that for many decades, several opportunists betrayed the minorities in the name of religion and used them only as a vote bank.
Attending a 'Sadbhavana' event organised by Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) at Srinagar, the LG said that following the mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, the all-round development of minorities at an unprecedented speed and scale was a source of inspiration for the entire world.
Lauding the crucial role of the Indian Minorities Foundation in empowering minorities, promoting Sufism, and fostering brotherhood, peace, and harmony as envisioned by PM Modi, he said, “PM Modi gave us a vision 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. The government has only one religion – India first, one holy book – constitution, and one ritual – the well-being of all. It defines our ancient civilisation, respect for all religious beliefs and practices, and our determination of inclusive growth.”
Sinha thanked PM Modi for ending the policy of appeasement and ensuring the empowerment of all irrespective of religion, caste, and community.
He urged the people to encourage social equality, discourage vote bank politics, and focus on development to fulfill their aspirations and prepare a better future for the young generation.
The LG reiterated the commitment of the J&K government towards equitable and inclusive development and ensuring that no section of the society was left behind.
“Upliftment of the marginalised is J&K administration’s mission. Today, benefits of growth are not provided based on caste or community but on the principle of inclusivity,” he said. “Equal opportunity to all, especially the deprived section is our aim so that they are empowered and contribute to the journey of Viksit Bharat.”
Sinha called upon every section of the society to identify and isolate the divisive elements who were posing a threat to peace and harmony.
“Building a healthy community is possible only when every household is strong and prosperous. And this can become a reality when the people start boycotting the elements that incite public sentiments and create divisions in the society and harm our social fabric,” he said. “National integration and peace is an important prerequisite for development and progress of the society. It is our collective responsibility to promote the spirit of unity in diversity.”
The LG felicitated the Sufi scholars and religious leaders including Syed Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi, Syed Salman Chisty, Abdul Rehman Khadim, and representatives of NGOs - We the Helping Hand Foundation, South Asia Centre for Peace, and People Empowerment and Kashmir Speaks.
President Indian Minorities Foundation, Satnam Singh Sandhu announced scholarships for students from Kashmir.
Sufi scholars and religious leaders from different parts of the country also spoke on the occasion and shared their views on the collective role of every community in building a progressive society and realising the vision of a developed India.
Representatives of the Sufi Islamic Board and NGOs were also present on the occasion.