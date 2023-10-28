Minorities betrayed for decades: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that for many decades, several opportunists betrayed the minorities in the name of religion and used them only as a vote bank.

Attending a 'Sadbhavana' event organised by Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) at Srinagar, the LG said that following the mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, the all-round development of minorities at an unprecedented speed and scale was a source of inspiration for the entire world.

Lauding the crucial role of the Indian Minorities Foundation in empowering minorities, promoting Sufism, and fostering brotherhood, peace, and harmony as envisioned by PM Modi, he said, “PM Modi gave us a vision 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. The government has only one religion – India first, one holy book – constitution, and one ritual – the well-being of all. It defines our ancient civilisation, respect for all religious beliefs and practices, and our determination of inclusive growth.”