Mirwaiz-led Friday congregation prayers were peaceful: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Mirwaiz Moulvi Umar Farooq led Friday congregation prayers were held peacefully and the credit for it goes to the people for their cooperation, besides the law enforcing agencies, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, said.

Amid tight security, the Mirwaiz arrived at Jamia Masjid at least an hour before the Friday prayers.

He was received by an emotional crowd of thousands as he returned to lead prayers after 212 weeks.

People had started trooping in as the news of the Mirwaiz’s release from detention spread, with scores of security officials keeping a watch.

“It was completely peaceful and there was no effort to disturb the peace,” ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told Greater Kashmir. “People gave full cooperation and credit goes to them also, besides the law enforcing agencies.”

Kumar himself supervised the Friday congregation prayers event and remained stationed in the office of the Superintendent of Police, North City, Khanyar, along with SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal.

They left the location after Friday congregation prayers culminated.