Missing engineer’s body recovered from River Jhelum

Baramulla: The body of missing engineer, S Gurmeet Singh was retrieved from River Jhelum after four days of his disappearance on Tuesday.
Police said the body of missing Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) has been retrieved from a barrage in Lower Jhelum Hydel Project (LJHP) in Gantmulla area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
The body was later sent to the Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla, where a team of doctors conducted an autopsy.
The final rites of the deceased engineer were performed Tuesday evening in which hundreds of people participated.
Earlier, soon after the family members lodged his missing report at Police Station Baramulla, Police took swift action and established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), a dedicated canine squad, and a drone surveillance team augmented their efforts.
The residents of Baramulla town were hoping for the safe return of the missing engineer.
However, as his body was retrieved from the River Jhelum, a massive protest was held in the town in which hundreds of Sikhs and Muslims participated.
The protesters were demanding justice and complete investigation, which would reveal the actual circumstances of his death.
The protesters later blocked the Srinagar-Baramulla highway at Kantbagh throughout the day on Tuesday.
“We want justice,” said Jarnail Singh, a protester. “The deceased was a gentleman and could not have committed suicide. The Police should work hard and find the actual circumstances of his death.”
Mushtaq Ahmad, another protester, said that the unnatural death of the deceased senior engineer had shocked the entire Baramulla town.
He said that the engineer was known for his simplicity and gentleness and that was the reason why the town residents irrespective of religion were protesting against the incident.
“It is very important to ascertain the circumstances of his death,” Ahmad said. “The Police should solve the mystery behind this mysterious death.”