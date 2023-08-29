Missing engineer’s body recovered from River Jhelum

Baramulla: The body of missing engineer, S Gurmeet Singh was retrieved from River Jhelum after four days of his disappearance on Tuesday.

Police said the body of missing Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) has been retrieved from a barrage in Lower Jhelum Hydel Project (LJHP) in Gantmulla area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The body was later sent to the Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla, where a team of doctors conducted an autopsy.

The final rites of the deceased engineer were performed Tuesday evening in which hundreds of people participated.