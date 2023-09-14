Missing Handwara trio traced in Chennai

Kupwara: Three teenagers who had gone missing from Vilgam area of Handwara two days back have been traced in Chennai.

Station House Officer (SHO) Vilgam, Jaan Muhammad told Greater Kashmir that after a missing report was received regarding the trio, a special team of the Police looked for every possible place but the trio could not be located until information about their presence was received from Chennai.

He said that the trio was in the custody of Chennai Police.

"We are in constant touch with the authorities in Chennai and in a couple of days the trio will be reunited with the family," the SHO Vilgam said.

The three minor boys have been identified as Nazim Mumtaz, son of Mumtaz Ahmad Lone of Phalmarg; Faizan Hameed Mir, son of Abdul Hameed Mir of Kalmoona; and Uzair Ahmad Dar, son of Muhammad Shafi Dar of Chammpora.