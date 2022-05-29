Missing ‘organisational efficiency’ takes wind out of Govt’s ‘Good-governance sails’

To substantiate his point further, he shares his first-hand account, “I was in need of revenue (paper) extracts in connection with our land issue. Since April 28, I had been regularly visiting Patwari almost on a daily basis. I did not pay anything but the prescribed fee of Rs 500, mandatory to get such extracts. I did not get anything for days together.

Only I was asked to shuttle from one office to another to get signatures of different officials. For some other reason, my brother-in-law too needed to visit Patwari to get similar revenue extracts pertaining to his land. He was able to procure it in a single day.

I was aghast as well as curious to know how he managed it. He shared the secret and it was the same old tried-n-tested trick. He told me that he had paid just Rs 1000 to Patwari (besides mandatory fee of Rs 500) and his entire job was done by the Patwari himself.”

“Tell me, then where is the implementation of the much-hyped “J&K Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA)”? What else is corruption?” he throws posers for, “whom it may concern.”