Mission electrification: Successful trial run of electric train from Budgam to Baramulla conducted

“ The overhead equipment of the rail line will be supplied with a 25 KV power supply. Besides, the transmission sub-station will be fed by a 132 KV supply from different power grids across J&K,” the official said.

The Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA) “to monitor the traction power distribution” will be based at Budgam station, he said. As per officials, the Railways had approached J&K administration and central government for power supply for electrification of the rail link.

“ Electrification will be more economical and is 40 per cent lower than when compared to running the railways on diesel” the official.