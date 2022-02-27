Mission Jal Thal in Mann Ki Baat | LG thanks PM Modi for highlighting lake preservation efforts

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the efforts of Srinagar District Administration in restoring Gil Sar and Khushal Sar lakes of the city. During his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister appreciated peoples’ participation for cleaning the lakes under ‘Mission Jal Thal’.
"Proud of the people of Srinagar for being an integral part of ‘Mission Jal Thal’, which restores heritage and protects the environment," Prime Minister said.
“Jan Bhagidari and peoples resolve have always brought several transformations in our society. Mission Jal Thal is a Jan Andolan in Srinagar and it is restoring the glory of lakes and ponds. Besides Jan Bhagidari, technology is also played a major role in restoration of Kusal Sar and Gil Sar lake. A survey was done to remove the encroachments and a movement was launched against plastic waste. In the second phase efforts were made to restore the water channels and 19 waterfalls. In order to spread awareness and ensure youth engagement, residents were nominated as water ambassadors,” Prime Minister further said.
‘Mission Jal Thal’ was undertaken by District Administration Srinagar during the year 2021 for restoration and rejuvenation of the twin lakes of Gil Sar and Khushal Sar in the Downtown area of Srinagar. This was a thriving ecosystem around 50 years back, and was a major tourist destination, but over the years, had degraded significantly due to dumping of garbage and large scale discharge of sewage in the lakes. Also, due to this area being plagued by militancy over the years, the area of the lakes had been encroached with impunity.
The project relied on two pillars – use of latest technology and community participation. Latest techniques like Water Masters were used to clear encroachments in a record time of 100 days.
The water sources and springs feeding the lakes were cleaned and restored to regenerate the natural flow of water and increase the water levels in the lakes. At the same time, there was a massive community engagement drive to bring together all the stakeholders. Influential people and youth leaders were appointed as Water Ambassadors to create community awareness about the importance and benefits of the restoration project.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for highlighting the extraordinary efforts of ‘Mission Jal Thal’, and applauded the people and Srinagar District Administration for exhibiting deep cultural sensitivity to the environment.
“Grateful to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for highlighting Srinagar's 'Mission Jal Thal'. Our beautiful lakes are inextricably linked with the history, culture and customs of the country. Excellent work by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Aijaz Asad and team for reversing degradation of natural inheritance," the Lt Governor said.
There has been a remarkable transformation in the ecosystem. Around 60 kanals of lake have been restored. After more than 30 years, Migratory birds have returned to the lakes. Lotus stem cultivation will also be restarted in the lake in the coming days. Post restoration, the Tourism Department has developed a view point at Gilkadal to attract Tourists and to make the place a tourist hub. The ultimate vision is to revive the Ancient Water Circuit in Kashmir from Dal to Wular Lake with the objective of converting it into a National Waterway.
"Our civilisational history is rooted in the rivers and lakes. Protection of these environmental resources in J&K UT is integral to our development programmes. The devastation wrought by the encroachment in several lakes and rivers is the major challenge. I urge everyone to preserve the life-sustaining systems. For the sake of future generations, we have to strengthen the ecological integrity," said the Lt Governor.