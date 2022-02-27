Mission Jal Thal in Mann Ki Baat | LG thanks PM Modi for highlighting lake preservation efforts

The water sources and springs feeding the lakes were cleaned and restored to regenerate the natural flow of water and increase the water levels in the lakes. At the same time, there was a massive community engagement drive to bring together all the stakeholders. Influential people and youth leaders were appointed as Water Ambassadors to create community awareness about the importance and benefits of the restoration project.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for highlighting the extraordinary efforts of ‘Mission Jal Thal’, and applauded the people and Srinagar District Administration for exhibiting deep cultural sensitivity to the environment.

“Grateful to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for highlighting Srinagar's 'Mission Jal Thal'. Our beautiful lakes are inextricably linked with the history, culture and customs of the country. Excellent work by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Aijaz Asad and team for reversing degradation of natural inheritance," the Lt Governor said.