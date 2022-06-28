Misuse of SIM cards for terrorism, crime: SIA arrests telecom vendor

Srinagar: SIA of J&K Police in a crackdown against misuse of SIM cards and their fraudulent sale has booked a SIM card vendor in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

A statement issued here said “in the face of ever increasing misuse of SIM cards by terrorists, their OGW associates, narcotics smugglers and other criminals, SIA of J&K Police, today on 28-06-2022, conducted searches at two locations in Kupwara district of UT of J&K in connection with case FIR No. 14/2022 U/s 13 UA(P) Act, 120-B, 420,468,471 IPC of Police Station SIA/CIK, Srinagar,”

“The two premises belonged to Javid Ahmad Bhat S/o Ali Mohammad Bhat R/O Mohalla Gunwari Gugloosa, Kupwara, who is the proprietor of “Bhat Telecom” who sold these SIM cards in violation of department of Telecom regulations and in a manner that amounts to forgery and cheating,”