MITIGATING IMPACT OF DISASTERS | Integrated not isolated response needed: PM

“Further, a holistic view of infrastructure is needed. Social and digital infrastructure are as important as transport infrastructure.”

The Prime Minister emphasised on evolving local knowledge related to infrastructure, which can withstand disasters.

“Each nation and region faces disasters of different kinds. Societies evolve local knowledge related to infrastructure that can withstand disasters. While modernising infrastructure, such knowledge needs to be used intelligently. Modern technology with local insights can be great for resilience. Further, if documented well, local knowledge may become a global best practice,” he pointed out.

Modi also highlighted the importance of relief and rescue measures during occurrences of disasters.

“Relief and rescue take priority and rightly so. Resilience is about how quickly systems can ensure the return of normal life. Resilience is built in the times between one disaster and another. Studying past disasters and learning lessons from them is the way,” he said.