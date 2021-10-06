ML Bindroo cremated

Srinagar: Famous chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo who was killed by militants on Tuesday evening, was cremated on Wednesday afternoon at Shamshan Bhumi, Karan Nagar, here, in presence of hundreds of participants.
The participants included Srinagar Mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu, politicians, chemists besides people from Pandit and Sikh communities.
Earlier, Bindroo’s mortal remains arrived at his residence here last evening and a number of people including politicians thronged his home since Wednesday morning.
The inconsolable family members, relatives and neighbours broke down while people shouted “Makhan Lal Bindroo amar rahe (long live)."
On Wednesday morning, Bindroo’s mortal remains were taken in a cavalcade to the Karan Nagar cremation ground, where a few hundred people gathered to pay their last respects.
From setting up the cremation pyre to checking the last-minute details of carrying the earthen pot to the cremation ground, the participants participated, besides carrying the body for the final journey.
“We feel we have lost one of our own. He was just like an elder brother,” said Umar Iqbal, who was present during the cremation. “We have shared joys and sorrows with him and we feel like our own family member has passed away today,” another local said.
“The communal harmony and brotherhood between Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits has always remained an example. Today, the Muslims showed that they love and honour Kashmiri Pandits,” said a member of the Pandit community.