ML Bindroo cremated

Srinagar: Famous chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo who was killed by militants on Tuesday evening, was cremated on Wednesday afternoon at Shamshan Bhumi, Karan Nagar, here, in presence of hundreds of participants.

The participants included Srinagar Mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu, politicians, chemists besides people from Pandit and Sikh communities.

Earlier, Bindroo’s mortal remains arrived at his residence here last evening and a number of people including politicians thronged his home since Wednesday morning.

The inconsolable family members, relatives and neighbours broke down while people shouted “Makhan Lal Bindroo amar rahe (long live)."