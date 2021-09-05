Mobile data services to remain suspended till today evening: Govt

He stated this in a Home Department order dated September 3, 2021. The order was posted today on the Home department site.

Kabra also noted that the directions for suspension of mobile data, internet, cellular services (voice calls/SMS) across the Kashmir valley “have had a salutary effect on misuse of data services for rumour mongering, circulation of fake news, instigation for violence etc.”

“Whereas, to make an objective assessment of the prevailing circumstances and the necessity of continuation of these restrictions, reports were sought from the law enforcement agencies, in which it has been brought out that these directions have had a salutary, effect on misuse of data services for rumour mongering, circulation of fake news, instigation for violence, etc and that while the situation has by and large remained peaceful, there have been sporadic incidents at some places, stating further that the apprehension of breach of peace and public order remains due to the nefarious designs by the Pakistan supported handlers from across the border and the secessionists forces within, through misuse of mobile data services,” the order read.