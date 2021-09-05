Mobile data services to remain suspended till today evening: Govt

Jammu: Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra on Sunday justified the suspension of mobile data services in Kashmir stating that it was “absolutely necessary to do so in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state and for maintaining public order.”
He asserted that the situation though “by and large remained peaceful” with “sporadic incidents at some places” yet the “apprehension of breach of peace and public order remains due to the nefarious designs by the Pakistan supported handlers from across the border and the secessionists forces within, through misuse of mobile data services.”
He stated this in a Home Department order dated September 3, 2021. The order was posted today on the Home department site.
Kabra also noted that the directions for suspension of mobile data, internet, cellular services (voice calls/SMS) across the Kashmir valley “have had a salutary effect on misuse of data services for rumour mongering, circulation of fake news, instigation for violence etc.”
“Whereas, to make an objective assessment of the prevailing circumstances and the necessity of continuation of these restrictions, reports were sought from the law enforcement agencies, in which it has been brought out that these directions have had a salutary, effect on misuse of data services for rumour mongering, circulation of fake news, instigation for violence, etc and that while the situation has by and large remained peaceful, there have been sporadic incidents at some places, stating further that the apprehension of breach of peace and public order remains due to the nefarious designs by the Pakistan supported handlers from across the border and the secessionists forces within, through misuse of mobile data services,” the order read.
“Now, therefore, upon careful review of the overall security scenario, I, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department, being satisfied that, it is absolutely necessary so to do in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state and for maintaining public order, in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (2) of section 5 of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and sub-rule (1) of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, hereby direct that the mobile cellular services (Voice calls/ SMS) and the internet services (leaseline/broadband) shall be restored forthwith. However the mobile data services shall continue to remain suspended across the Kashmir Valley, till 6th September, 2021, 1700 Hours, unless modified earlier,” Kabra directed.
He ordered that the IGP Kashmir would ensure compliance of this order by the service providers forthwith. “He shall also closely monitor the impact of lilting of restrictions,” Principal Secretary Home directed.