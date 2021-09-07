Mobile internet restored in Srinagar, Budgam

Srinagar: Cellular internet service was restored in twin districts of Srinagar and Budgam on Tuesday evening, six days after it was cut in the wake of demise of separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani.

The service was restored at 7pm and police regretted inconvenience caused to student fraternity for want of internet.

“Mobile internet will be open in Srinagar & Budgam today by 7 pm. Regret inconvenience to students in studies,” Inspector General of Police (IGP, Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

The internet and voice calling services were stopped in Kashmir as a precautionary measure after the demise of Geelani on Wednesday night.

However, the voice calling and broadband internet were later restored on Friday as the situation remained peaceful. However, the cellular internet services continued to remain suspended.

Meanwhile, life across Kashmir was normal on Tuesday as authorities lifted restrictions. "There were no restrictions but security forces remained deployed in strength due to security apprehensions,” officials said here.