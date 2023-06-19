Mobilise resources, increase manpower: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday directed for higher resource mobilisation and increasing the manpower to ensure the completion of all related works well before the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting to take stock of the preparedness of departments and concerned agencies for Amarnath Yatra, the LG took appraisal of the upgradation work of yatra tracks by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), installation of safety railings on all vulnerable stretches, snow clearance, installation of Army tents, and strengthening of telecommunication connectivity.

He directed the telecom service providers to enhance the network connectivity and increase the bandwidth along the yatra route.