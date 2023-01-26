MoD awards Kirti Chakra to SgCt Rohit Kumar, Shuarya Chakra to Ct Mudasir Ahmad

“He was posted in district Kulgam and participated in many operations in which a number of terrorists were eliminated. For his dedication and devotion the department had granted him out of turn promotion in 2017,” the statement said. It said that on January 12, 2022, Police in Kulgam received specific information regarding presence of terrorists in village Sehpora Parivan following which Police, 34 RR, and 18h Bn of CRPF cordoned the village and started door-to-door search.

“During the search, the terrorists hiding inside the house fired indiscriminately at the search party and tried to break the cordon to flee from the spot,” the statement said. “The fire was retaliated, ensuing in an gunfight. SgCt Kumar No 944/Kgm PID No EXK118896 who was part of the CASO gave primary importance to evacuation of the civilians from the cordoned area towards safer places. While doing so he was fired at by terrorists, resulting in his injuries.” It said that despite being grievously injured, he displayed courage and exemplary determination and closed in on the terrorists.

“He engaged the terrorists accurately in close quarter gun battle and eliminated a hardcore foreign terrorist in a fierce gunfight. He received multiple bullet wounds to his chest and head, to which he later succumbed,” the statement said. “The operation concluded with the elimination of a hard-core categorised terrorist Babar Bhai of Pakistan of JeM oufit and huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from his possession.”

It said that SgCt Kumar's relentless courage and exemplary gallant action went beyond the call of the duty, exhibited exceptional skills and gave supreme sacrifice in his efforts for removing the menace of terrorism and for maintaining security of nation and national integrity. The statement said that recognising the valour and sacrifice, SgCt Kumar was posthumously awarded with ‘Kirti Chakra’.