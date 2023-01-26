MoD awards Kirti Chakra to SgCt Rohit Kumar, Shuarya Chakra to Ct Mudasir Ahmad

Jammu: Ministry of Defence (MoD) Thursday awarded Kirti Chakr to Selection Grade Constable (SgCt) Rohit Kumar and Shaurya Chakar to Constable Mudasir Ahmad posthumously for displaying exemplary courage in fighting terrorism.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh congratulated the families of Kumar and Ahmad expressed his gratitude to the MoD for bestowing these honours on J&K Police.
He said that the recognition of valour and sacrifice would boost the morale of J&K Police personnel in the fight against different modes of terror.
SgCt Rohit Kumar Chib
The Police statement said that SgCt Rohit Kumar Chib of Jagti Nagrota, Jammu was born on August 28, 1989, to Ashok Kumar and his wife and soon after passing 12th exam, he joined Police on June 30, 2011, as constable.
“He was posted in district Kulgam and participated in many operations in which a number of terrorists were eliminated. For his dedication and devotion the department had granted him out of turn promotion in 2017,” the statement said. It said that on January 12, 2022, Police in Kulgam received specific information regarding presence of terrorists in village Sehpora Parivan following which Police, 34 RR, and 18h Bn of CRPF cordoned the village and started door-to-door search.
“During the search, the terrorists hiding inside the house fired indiscriminately at the search party and tried to break the cordon to flee from the spot,” the statement said. “The fire was retaliated, ensuing in an gunfight. SgCt Kumar No 944/Kgm PID No EXK118896 who was part of the CASO gave primary importance to evacuation of the civilians from the cordoned area towards safer places. While doing so he was fired at by terrorists, resulting in his injuries.” It said that despite being grievously injured, he displayed courage and exemplary determination and closed in on the terrorists.
“He engaged the terrorists accurately in close quarter gun battle and eliminated a hardcore foreign terrorist in a fierce gunfight. He received multiple bullet wounds to his chest and head, to which he later succumbed,” the statement said. “The operation concluded with the elimination of a hard-core categorised terrorist Babar Bhai of Pakistan of JeM oufit and huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from his possession.”
It said that SgCt Kumar's relentless courage and exemplary gallant action went beyond the call of the duty, exhibited exceptional skills and gave supreme sacrifice in his efforts for removing the menace of terrorism and for maintaining security of nation and national integrity. The statement said that recognising the valour and sacrifice, SgCt Kumar was posthumously awarded with ‘Kirti Chakra’.
Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh
The J&K Police statement said that son of a retired J&K Police Sub Inspector Maqsood Ahmad Sheikh, hailing from Uri area of Baramulla was born in 1990. It said that he was appointed as SPO in J&K Police in the year 2016 and later was absorbed as a Police constable for his extraordinary services. The statement said that on May 25, 2022, acting on a generic information regarding the movement of terrorists in Baramulla, multiple checkpoints were established at many places including near Shrakwara-Najibhat Crossing in Kreeri area.
It said that Sheikh was part of the team of valiant undercover operatives of J&K Police and 52 RR of the Indian Army, which intercepted the terrorists heading for targeting Amarnath Yatra.
The statement said that the cordon party was noticed by a group of terrorists travelling in a car, who started firing indiscriminately at the cordon party, leading to a chance gunfight. It said that the firing of terrorists was effectively retaliated and in the fierce gunfight, three foreign terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Muhammad were gunned down. The statement said that incriminating materials including huge cache of arms and ammunition and IEDs were recovered from the site of encounter.
It said that in the gunfight Sheikh received critical gunshot injuries. “Despite profusely bleeding, undeterred by his wounds he continued to hold the terrorist in a hand-to-hand combat. In a swift response he opened a volley of fire to neutralise the terrorist. However, he succumbed to his injuries on way to being evacuated. The operation led to the killing of three terrorists and recovery of huge cache of arms and ammunition, thereby averting a major incident,” the statement said.
It said that for displaying stellar gallantry, exemplary initiative, and unmatched courage while under fire, Sheikh has been awarded posthumously with ‘Shaurya Chakra’.