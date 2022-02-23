Moderate snowfall in Baramulla upper reaches

Baramulla: The upper reaches of Baramulla district received moderate snowfall on Wednesday.
The moderate snowfall caused severe inconvenience to the residents of these areas as authorities failed to clear the roads from snow.
In Uri area of Baramulla district, several roads were closed for the traffic movement following around one foot snowfall in the area.
These villages include Gowhalan, Churanda, Batgrah, Upper Nambla, Zamoorpattan, Maya, Lachipora, Chotali, Dudran, Banali and Trikanjan.
“Following fresh snowfall, our area is cut from the district headquarters. The roads have not been cleared yet from the snow with the result, common people are facing hardships,” said Muhammad Shafi of Gowhalan. Meanwhile, the plain areas of the district recorded a light spell of snowfall on Wednesday. However, intermittent rains affected normal life.