Moderate to heavy snowfall likely from today

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is all set to receive a spell of moderate to heavy snowfall on Monday as fresh Western Disturbance (WD) has started to affect J&K and adjoining areas since this afternoon.

Meteorological Department officials here said that under the influence of the weather system, moderate to heavy snowfall over middle and higher reaches was likely.

The MeT officials said that under the influence of the weather system, widespread light to moderate snow in the plains and rain in Jammu and moderate to heavy snowfall over middle reaches and higher reaches with heavy to very heavy over higher reaches of Pirpanjal, south Kashmir, Doda-Kistawar was most likely during Sunday night to Monday afternoon and gradual decrease thereafter with over 75 percent chance.