Moderate to heavy snowfall likely from today

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is all set to receive a spell of moderate to heavy snowfall on Monday as fresh Western Disturbance (WD) has started to affect J&K and adjoining areas since this afternoon.
Meteorological Department officials here said that under the influence of the weather system, moderate to heavy snowfall over middle and higher reaches was likely.
The MeT officials said that under the influence of the weather system, widespread light to moderate snow in the plains and rain in Jammu and moderate to heavy snowfall over middle reaches and higher reaches with heavy to very heavy over higher reaches of Pirpanjal, south Kashmir, Doda-Kistawar was most likely during Sunday night to Monday afternoon and gradual decrease thereafter with over 75 percent chance.
They said that on January 31, there would be cloudy weather with light snow and rain at isolated to scattered places as expected on January 31.
“From February 1 to 4, partly cloudy weather is expected,” the MeT officials said.
They said that the weather system was likely to cause snow avalanches in the areas prone to them for a few days and was also likely to affect surface and air transportation on Monday.
Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius against 1.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, below normal by 1.4 degrees Celsius.
Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius against 0.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.2 degrees Celsius below normal.
Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius against minus 6.9 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius against minus 0.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.1 degrees Celsius below normal.
Gulmarg ski resort recorded a low of minus 7.2 degrees Celsius, the same as on the previous night, 0.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
The mercury in Kupwara town settled at minus 1 degree Celsius against minus 2.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.5 degrees Celsius below normal.
Jammu recorded a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius against 6.1 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.1 degree Celsius below normal.
Ladakh's Leh recorded a low of minus 13 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 10.6 degrees Celsius.