Modi Govt restored India's respect in world in 8 years: Amit Shah

Diu: The Narendra Modi government re-established India's respect in the world in the last eight years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday. Addressing a public rally at Diu after inaugurating various projects, including the INS Khukri war memorial, Shah said the people in India received their certificates within three seconds of getting vaccinated against Covid-19, whereas the people in even developed countries struggled to get their Covid certificates in time.

"Many countries are asking how Prime Minister Narendra Modi used technology through which 130 crore people received both doses of Covid-19 vaccines without any chaos and freed the country from coronavirus," he said.