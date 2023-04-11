Modi will become PM for 3rd time with over 300 seats: Amit Shah

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday claimed that the BJP will again form the government at the Centre in next year's Lok Sabha election, winning more than 300 seats.

He asserted that Narendra Modi would become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time in a row.

While addressing a rally of BJP workers in Assam' Dibrugarh, Shah also expressed confidence that the BJP will be victorious in at least 12 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state. According to him, the party is set to win big in the entire northeast, which accounts for a total of 25 seats in Lok Sabha.

"The Northeast was once thought to be a bastion of the Congress," Shah stated in a withering attack on the opposition party.He said, "Despite Rahul Gandhi's yatra (Bharat Jodo Yatra), the party struggled in the most recent assembly elections in three states in this region."