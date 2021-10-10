Module behind civilian killing in Shahgund busted: IGP

“On the fateful evening, one of the OGWs who was known to the victim, called the victim for a meeting at Gundboon. At the said place, a detailed ambush/trap had been laid by the other members of the module. Once the victim reached the spot he was swiftly assassinated,” the IGP said. The IGP said a special team of Bandipora Police was entrusted with the investigation of the case and after thorough human and technical corroboration, the module was busted and four OGWs arrested. “The arrested OGWs have been identified as Tariq Ah Dar @ Tariq Khoucha, M. Shafi Dar, Mudasir Hassan Lone and Bilal Ah Dar @Sahb Khoucha,” he said.

“However one of the OGWs involved in the shooting identified as Imtiyaz Ah Dar @ Kotru r/o is absconding and has joined the terrorist ranks.” In this regard, he said case FIR 76/2021 of PS Hajin u/s 304, 34, 124-B of IPC and 7/27 of IAA has been lodged in PS Hajin and investigation is underway. Further arrests are expected, he added.