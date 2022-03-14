Module involved in Sarpanch killing busted in Kulgam: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar on Monday said that a Hizbul Mujahideen module involved in killing of Sarpanch in Kulgam was busted and three militant associates have so far been arrested.
“Kulgam Police busted terror module of proscribed terror outfit HM involved in recent killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir and arrested 3 terrorist associates actively involved and recovered incriminating materials including 2 Pistols on their disclosure,” Police quoting IGP Kashmir said in a Tweet.
“Vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized. During investigation, it was learnt that the Sarpanch was killed by HM terrorist Mushtaq Yatoo on the directions of HM Chief terrorist Farooq Nalli: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice,” police quoting Kashmir Police chief said in another Tweet.
On 11 March, militants in a hit and run attack shot dead Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir in Kulgam. That was the second killing of a Panchayat representative in two days and third in last 15 days.
Police had said that Shabir was staying in a secure hotel in Rajbagh Srinagar. “He came to his native place today late evening,” police had said.
Earlier, a week prior, militants had shot dead Panch Muhammad Yaqoob Dar at Kulipora Sundroo Kulgam outside his residence.
On March 9, Militants barged inside the house of a Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Rasheed Bhat and shot him dead at Khonmoh area in outskirts of Srinagar.
Meanwhile, police statement said: “In Kulgam, on 11th of March 2022, terrorists barged into the residential premises of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir of Adoora Kulgam and killed him after he was indiscriminately fired upon. In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was got conducted through a special investigation team,”.
“During the course of investigation, it was learnt that an active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit HM namely Farooq Nali @Umer had received directions from terror handlers based in Pakistan to target the PRI members of Kulgam. On their directions, he identified the target and gave direction accordingly to active HM terrorists namely Mushtaq Itoo @Faizan and Zubair Sofi @Farhan to execute the terror act with the support of their associates namely Danish Ahmad Dar resident of Mohanpora Kulgam, Faisal Hameed Wagay resident of Adoora Kulgam and Nisar Rashid Bhat resident of Tengpora Shopian. The directions included to conduct reccee of the Sarpanch's presence, arrange transport and provide logistics to execute the terror act.”
The statement added: “After strenuous efforts, Kulgam police arrested above mentioned three terrorist associates involved in this terror crime and besides seizing the vehicles used in the commission of crime also seized arms & ammunition including 02 Pistols, 03 Pistol Magazines, 11 Pistol rounds, 2 grenades, 01 AK Magazine, and 15 AK47 rounds and other incriminating materials,”
The investigation of the case is going on and based on the investigation more arrests and recoveries are also expected. Efforts are on to neutralise the terrorists involved in this heinous crime, the police statement added.