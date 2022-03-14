Module involved in Sarpanch killing busted in Kulgam: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar on Monday said that a Hizbul Mujahideen module involved in killing of Sarpanch in Kulgam was busted and three militant associates have so far been arrested.

“Kulgam Police busted terror module of proscribed terror outfit HM involved in recent killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir and arrested 3 terrorist associates actively involved and recovered incriminating materials including 2 Pistols on their disclosure,” Police quoting IGP Kashmir said in a Tweet.

“Vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized. During investigation, it was learnt that the Sarpanch was killed by HM terrorist Mushtaq Yatoo on the directions of HM Chief terrorist Farooq Nalli: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice,” police quoting Kashmir Police chief said in another Tweet.