MoEFCC pioneers green transformation in J&K’s tourism vision

Srinagar: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has taken a crucial step towards preserving the natural beauty of Jammu and Kashmir by urging the J&K government to create a comprehensive Tourism Master Plan with a core focus on environmental conservation.

In a recently issued notification, the MoEFCC has outlined a series of measures aimed at safeguarding the fragile habitats of J&K.

The notification advises the J&K government to adopt various measures, including the development of a Zonal Master Plan and a Tourism Master Plan, to ensure the conservation of the local wildlife and pristine landscapes.

The MoEFCC has emphasised the importance of collaboration between the J&K’s Department of Tourism and the J&K’s Departments of Environment and Forests in creating the Tourism Master Plan.

The key directive is that all new eco-tourism activities or the expansion of existing tourism activities within eco-sensitive zones should strictly adhere to the guidelines in the Tourism Master Plan for the specific eco-sensitive zone in question.

One of the significant criteria set forth by the MoEFCC is the prohibition of new hotel and resort construction within 1 km of the boundary of a protected area or up to the extent of the eco-sensitive zone, whichever is closer.