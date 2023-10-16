MoEFCC pioneers green transformation in J&K’s tourism vision

Srinagar: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has taken a crucial step towards preserving the natural beauty of Jammu and Kashmir by urging the J&K government to create a comprehensive Tourism Master Plan with a core focus on environmental conservation.
In a recently issued notification, the MoEFCC has outlined a series of measures aimed at safeguarding the fragile habitats of J&K.
The notification advises the J&K government to adopt various measures, including the development of a Zonal Master Plan and a Tourism Master Plan, to ensure the conservation of the local wildlife and pristine landscapes.
The MoEFCC has emphasised the importance of collaboration between the J&K’s Department of Tourism and the J&K’s Departments of Environment and Forests in creating the Tourism Master Plan.
The key directive is that all new eco-tourism activities or the expansion of existing tourism activities within eco-sensitive zones should strictly adhere to the guidelines in the Tourism Master Plan for the specific eco-sensitive zone in question.
One of the significant criteria set forth by the MoEFCC is the prohibition of new hotel and resort construction within 1 km of the boundary of a protected area or up to the extent of the eco-sensitive zone, whichever is closer.
To mitigate potential negative environmental impacts, new hotels and resorts would only be permitted beyond the 1 km radius within predefined and designated areas as determined by the Tourism Master Plan.
"New construction of hotels and resorts should not be allowed within 1 km from the boundary of the protected area or up to the extent of the eco-sensitive zone, whichever is nearer.
The establishment of new hotels and resorts should be allowed only in pre-defined and designated areas for ecotourism facilities as per the Tourism Master Plan.
All new tourism activities or expansion of existing tourism activities within the eco-sensitive zone should be by the guidelines issued by the Centre in the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change and the eco-tourism guidelines," the notification reads.
The MoEFCC's move underscores the growing recognition of the need to balance tourism and environmental protection in J&K.