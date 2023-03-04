MoHFW released Rs 7.84 Cr in 5 years for J&K’s 2 aspirational districts in health and nutrition sector

Srinagar: To improve the healthcare system in two aspirational districts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has released Rs 7.84 crore in the last five years in the health and nutrition sector.

There are 112 aspirational districts across 26 states and one union territory under the programme.

Health and nutrition has been given maximum weightage of 30 percent for ranking of districts under the aspirational districts programme with 13 core and 31 sub-core indicators, data points for monitoring the progress.