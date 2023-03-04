MoHFW released Rs 7.84 Cr in 5 years for J&K’s 2 aspirational districts in health and nutrition sector

Srinagar: To improve the healthcare system in two aspirational districts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has released Rs 7.84 crore in the last five years in the health and nutrition sector.
There are 112 aspirational districts across 26 states and one union territory under the programme.
Health and nutrition has been given maximum weightage of 30 percent for ranking of districts under the aspirational districts programme with 13 core and 31 sub-core indicators, data points for monitoring the progress.
Baramulla and Kupwara are two aspirational districts in J&K. In Baramulla, under the Aspirational District Programme, 219 sub centers and PHCs against 273 have been converted as Health and Wellness Centers in the district.
Besides that, 2425 anganwardi centers are provided android mobile phones for uploading and tracking of beneficiaries on Poshan Tracker Application and 16 24x7 PHCs has been upgraded to IPHS Standards.
Last month, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Syed Sehrish Asgar directed the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Baramulla to speed up the completion of OTs in Sub District Hospital Sopore and involve the already roped NGOs in patient-centric services.
The DC also exhorted upon the Principal, Government Medical College Baramulla to keep the institute in hygienic condition and focus on quality healthcare services.
Similarly, many developmental works in the health sector have been taken up in Kupwara aspirational district.
As per the data, the district has completed pending infrastructure projects like the IPD block of SDH Kupwara and SDH Sogam.
Besides that, the commencement of PM National Dialysis Programme at Kupwara and Sogam has been started.
In the district, 75 New Health and Wellness centres have been completed.
As per the data, procurement and installation of equipment worth Rs 5 crore in various health institutions through convergence of resources have been done.
NITI Aayog implements the Aspirational Districts (AD) programme since January 2018 for improving socio-economic indicators in the aspirational districts.
MoHFW provides handholding support to the districts for improving the health component under the AD programme.
MoHFW prioritises the implementation of the health programmes in the aspirational districts by allocation of additional resources.
Monitoring and supportive supervision are done for these districts.
Since the launch of the programme, districts have made significant progress on the key performance indicators monitored under the programme, which is available in public domain on the Champions of Change Dashboard maintained by the NITI Aayog.