MoHFW reserves MBBS, BDS seats from central pool for terror victims

Srinagar: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has decided to keep a “reserved quota” for the victims of terrorism in MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2023-24 in J&K.

As per the official handout, four MBBS seats have been allocated to J&K for the academic session 2023-24 from the central pool out of which one seat each has been reserved in the Nalanda Medical College (Patna), Government Medical College (Chandigarh), Lady Hardinge Medical College (New Delhi), and SMS Medical College (Jaipur).

According to a notification, priority would be given to children of families where a parent or a direct member of the family has been killed in acts of terrorism or has been an innocent victim in cross-firing or firing of the armed forces while combating terrorism.

The priorities would also be given to children of such persons who are exposed to substantive risk due to their assignment mainly relating to combating acts of terrorism.

Added weightage is to be given to the persons who have come in the “hit list” of terrorist organisations and children of such families of both Muslims and non-Muslims who have migrated from Kashmir due to the current situation and have their means of livelihood including their business or use of their property affected.