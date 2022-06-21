Moment of great pride that J&K hosting first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over the Chess Olympiad Torch to Chess Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay today at SKICC. The first ever Chess Olympiad torch which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 19th June from Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi will travel to 75 cities in 40 days before it culminates at Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu for the 44th Chess Olympiad, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion the Lt Governor said, it is a moment of great pride for everyone in J&K to host the first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch. In its journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, this torch will light the way and bring people together to

promote values of good sportsmanship, teamwork, peace, harmony and brotherhood, he further added.