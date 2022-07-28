Money laundering as heinous as terrorism: SC

“The authorities under the 2002 Act cannot prosecute any person on the notional basis or on the assumption that a scheduled offence has been committed unless it is so registered with the jurisdictional police and or pending inquiry or trial including by way of criminal complaint before the competent forum,” it said.

It said that if the person was finally discharged or acquitted of the scheduled offence against him was quashed by the court there could be no offence of money laundering against him or anyone claiming such property being the property linked to the stated scheduled offence through him.

The top court said: "Section 3 of the 2002 Act has a wider reach and captures every process and activity, direct or indirect, in dealing with the proceeds of crime and is not limited to the happening of the final act of integration of tainted property in the formal economy. The explanation inserted to Section 3 by way of the amendment does not expand the purport of Section 3 but is only clarificatory."

The bench also declared that the supply of a copy of ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) in every case to the accused was not mandatory, if the ED, at the time of arrest, discloses the grounds of such an action.

The top court upheld the twin conditions for bail as mentioned in Section 45 of the Act.

"It was argued that the twin conditions of bail contained in Section 45 of the 2002 Act would act grossly disproportionate and illogical qua a person who is not directly connected with the scheduled offence but merely an accessory after the fact. Even this argument needs to be stated to be rejected for the same reason," the bench said.

The top court said that the Parliament was competent to amend the provision in 2018 even after the Nikesh Tarachand Shah case judgment passed by the apex court held those conditions unconstitutional.

The top court judgment came on over 200 writ petitions including former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti among others.

A battery of senior advocates - Kapil Sibal, Siddharth Luthra, A M Singhvi, Mukul Rohatgi, and Amit Desai - represented various parties in the matter.

The Centre was represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.