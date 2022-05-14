Money was being transported from Punjab to South Kashmir for financing JeM’s terror activities: SIA files chargesheet

The money was being transported from Punjab to South Kashmir. The case was transferred to the SIA from the Jammu and Kashmir police last year.

"State Investigation Agency, Jammu submitted a chargesheet in a terror-financing case in the court on Friday," an officer said.

According to the case details, a consignment of cash was being transported to south Kashmir from Punjab.

A special team was constituted which set up a checkpost at the Sidhra bridge in the Nagrota area on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on November 17 last year and intercepted a vehicle, the officer said.