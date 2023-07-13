Monitoring development, other works | Administrative Secretaries nominated as in-charge secretaries of districts

Jammu: The government Thursday nominated Administrative Secretaries as in-charge secretaries for districts for monitoring developmental works and other related matters (of the districts).

As per GAD order, the nominations have been made in supersession of all previous government orders on the subject.

Raj Kumar Goyal, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department has been nominated as in-charge secretary for Jammu district while Shaleen Kabra, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department will monitor Reasi district as its in-charge secretary.

Ashok Kumar Parmar, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, ARI & Trainings Department has been entrusted with the responsibility of Rajouri district as its in-charge secretary while Dheeraj Gupta, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment will be the in-charge secretary of Budgam district.

Prashant Goyal, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department has been nominated as the in-charge secretary of Pulwama district while Shailendra Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, PW(R&B) Department/Agriculture Department has been given the charge of Anantnag district.