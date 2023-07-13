Monitoring development, other works | Administrative Secretaries nominated as in-charge secretaries of districts

Jammu: The government Thursday nominated Administrative Secretaries as in-charge secretaries for districts for monitoring developmental works and other related matters (of the districts).
As per GAD order, the nominations have been made in supersession of all previous government orders on the subject.
Raj Kumar Goyal, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department has been nominated as in-charge secretary for Jammu district while Shaleen Kabra, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department will monitor Reasi district as its in-charge secretary.
Ashok Kumar Parmar, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, ARI & Trainings Department has been entrusted with the responsibility of Rajouri district as its in-charge secretary while Dheeraj Gupta, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment will be the in-charge secretary of Budgam district.
Prashant Goyal, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department has been nominated as the in-charge secretary of Pulwama district while Shailendra Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, PW(R&B) Department/Agriculture Department has been given the charge of Anantnag district.
H Rajesh Prasad, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department will be the in-charge secretary of Doda district while Santosh Dattatreya Vaidya, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Finance Department has been nominated as in-charge secretary of Srinagar district.
Alok Kumar, IRS, District Principal Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department/School Education Department/Estates Department has been entrusted with the responsibility of Samba district as its in-charge secretary and Sanjeev Verma, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department will monitor Ramban district as its in-charge secretary.
Mandeep Kaur, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj will be in-charge secretary of Poonch district and Prerna Puri, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department will monitor development works and other related matters related to Kathua district as its in-charge secretary.
Sheetal Nanda, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department has been entrusted with the charge of Ganderbal district while Yasha Mudgul, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department will be the in-charge secretary of Udhampur district.
Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department will monitor development works and other related matters of Shopian district as its in-charge secretary and Sarmad Hafeez, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Youth, Services & Sports Department will be the in-charge secretary of Bandipore district.
Dr Raghav Langer, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department has been entrusted with the responsibility of Baramulla district as its in-charge secretary and Bhupinder Kumar, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Health & Medical Education Department has been nominated as in-charge secretary of Kishtwar district.
Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department/Culture Department will be the in-charge secretary of Kulgam district and Dr Piyush Singla, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department has been nominated as the in-charge secretary of Kupwara district.