Monitoring situation; in touch with DC Udhampur: Dr Jitendra

Dr Jitendra, represents Udhampur-Kathua-Doda parliamentary constituency in Lok Sabha.

Immediately after the explosion at Slathia Chowk near the court complex in Udhampur this afternoon, Dr Jitendra had tweeted, “The blast explosion around “Rehri” near Tehsildar office at #Udhampur. 1 life lost, 14 injured among 6 serious being moved to hospital. I am in touch with DC Smt Indu Chib on a minute to minute basis. Exact cause and origin of the blast being worked out too early to draw any definite conclusion.”