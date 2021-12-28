More industry engagement, investment to help J&K’s growth: LG Sinha

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha observed the MoU is another major milestone for J&K. “We have embarked on a new journey of development & socio-economic growth, which will take J&K UT to levels never seen before”, the Lt Governor said.

With greater industry engagement & greater investment, J&K will grow from strength to strength in the years to come, added the Lt Governor.

“Besides, providing best healthcare facilities, the venture will bring huge direct and indirect employment opportunities for the locals,” said the Lt Governor.

Lt Governor said that J&K is the only UT/State in the country with universal health insurance coverage for up to Rs 5 lakh per family. “We are also having an extensive budget for the health sector. More healthcare projects and MoUs are in the pipeline to ensure best healthcare within the reach of every citizen of the UT,” added the Lt Governor.