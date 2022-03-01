More rains today: MeT

"Light rain/snow is likely to occur at isolated places in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours", the MeT department forecast said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 3.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.3 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg minus 4.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Drass town in Ladakh region recorded minus 14.7 degrees Celsius, Leh minus 7.2 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 11.2 degrees Celsius as the night's lowest temperature.