Mortar shell found in Rajouri village

Rajouri: An old mortar shell was recovered in Keri village area of Rajouri on Monday.

Officials said that it was later destroyed by the security forces through a controlled explosion.

They informed that one Bharat Bhushan, son of Balwant Singh, resident of Keri was digging land for construction of shops when he found a mortar shell lying there.

The officials said that the mortar shell was taken into possession by the security forces and was shifted to an abandoned place.

“Security forces later destroyed this shell through a controlled explosion,” the officials added.