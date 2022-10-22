MoS Defence reviews security, operational situation in Northern Command HQ

Jammu, Oct 22: Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt Saturday reviewed the security and operational situation at Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur district.
The review was taken during a high-level meeting with the senior officers from the Army and various defence-related issues that include terrorism and border security were discussed.
Bhatt recognised the efforts of the Army in J&K and Ladakh, appreciated the spirit and motivation of troops deployed in active operations, and praised all ranks for their unconditional and selfless service to the nation.
He commended the Northern Command for always being in combat while securing the borders and keeping the internal security situation stable in J&K and Ladakh.
Meanwhile, Bhatt laid a wreath at the Dhruva War Memorial paying homage to the soldiers who were killed in the line of duty.
The minister flagged off the ‘Shaurya Diwas (Infantry Day) Motorcycle Rally’ in presence of GOC-in-C, Northern-Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi.
The bike rally was organised to commemorate the 75 years of the historic landings at Srinagar in the 1947-48 war.
The rally would culminate at the National War Memorial, New Delhi on October 27, 2022.
Bhatt also interacted with NCC girl cadets and motivated them.