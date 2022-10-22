MoS Defence reviews security, operational situation in Northern Command HQ

Jammu, Oct 22: Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt Saturday reviewed the security and operational situation at Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur district.

The review was taken during a high-level meeting with the senior officers from the Army and various defence-related issues that include terrorism and border security were discussed.

Bhatt recognised the efforts of the Army in J&K and Ladakh, appreciated the spirit and motivation of troops deployed in active operations, and praised all ranks for their unconditional and selfless service to the nation.