MoS Finance distributes appointment letters at Rozgar Mela in Srinagar

He said that it would include code of conduct for government servants, workplace ethics and integrity, human resource policies, and other benefits and allowances that would help them get acclimatised to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles.

The spokesman said that they would also get an opportunity to explore other courses on igotkarmayogi.gov.in platform to enhance their knowledge, skills, and competencies.

He said that Rozgar Mela was a step towards fulfillment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation.

The spokesman said that the Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in nation building.

He said that during his speech the PM congratulated these appointees on this occasion.

The spokesman said that all the new appointees participated in the function at 45 chosen locations and centers all across the country or through a link provided to them to connect virtually.