MoS Finance distributes appointment letters at Rozgar Mela in Srinagar

Srinagar: MoS (Finance) Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad Tuesday handed over appointment letters to the selected candidates from different parts of Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said presiding over the Rozgar Mela function organised at BSF campus Humhama, Karad distributed appointment letters among 110 appointees among the 700 candidates selected from Kashmir in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) including BSF, CISF, and SSB.
Inspector General, BSF Kashmir Raja Babu Singh welcomed and received Karad, which was followed by a guard of honour and a wreath-laying ceremony.
The Rozgar Mela culminated with the plantation of a tree by Karad signifying the divine duty towards nature.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Rozgar Mela' via video conferencing.
The official spokesman said that during this second tranche of the drive, around 71,000 appointment letters (OOAs) including 7045 candidates of BSF were distributed across 45 locations all over India, including Ftr HQ BSF and STC BSF, Kashmir.
He said that during the programme, the PM launched Mission Karmayogi Prarambh Module with a short film.
The spokesman said that this module was an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments.
He said that it would include code of conduct for government servants, workplace ethics and integrity, human resource policies, and other benefits and allowances that would help them get acclimatised to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles.
The spokesman said that they would also get an opportunity to explore other courses on igotkarmayogi.gov.in platform to enhance their knowledge, skills, and competencies.
He said that Rozgar Mela was a step towards fulfillment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation.
The spokesman said that the Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in nation building.
He said that during his speech the PM congratulated these appointees on this occasion.
The spokesman said that all the new appointees participated in the function at 45 chosen locations and centers all across the country or through a link provided to them to connect virtually.
He said that the functions were held in 45 locations all over India and were presided over by senior dignitaries who handed over appointment letters to some of the new recruits at these centres.
The spokesman said that all the ministries and departments have been directed to work towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in a mission mode.
He said that as part of the mission mode recruitment drive, a significant number of posts were being filled by the Ministry of Home Affairs in various CAPFs.