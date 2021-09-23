MoS Home chairs officers meet in PHQ

The MoS, Home affairs while addressing the meeting hailed the joint efforts and resolve of J&K Police and other security forces for peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that synergy between different forces has provided peaceful atmosphere for overall development and asked the officers to continue the hard work with more dedication to ensure long lasting peace.

He also appreciated the forces for dealing with different situations effectively without collateral damages.

The minister said that he had a public interaction in Shopian district and observed that good understanding and response to the expectations of the people have resulted in people showing increased confidence in Police and other civil administration.

The MoS Home said that he could feel “the big overall improvement in the security situation as he openly met large number of people in Shopian in the way as if he would be meeting people in his own constituency,” the statement said.

He said that he could feel a change in the thinking of people post abrogation of Article 370 as they want development in different sectors including infrastructure, education, employment and health. “The confidence of people in Police, CAPF and administration has increased and there is positivity in the environment,” the minister, according to the statement added.

He wished Police and CAPFs success for the peace mission in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in his introductory briefing the DGP J&K on behalf of J&K police and officers representing different central agencies welcomed the visiting minister to Police Headquarters.