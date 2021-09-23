MoS Home chairs officers meet in PHQ

Srinagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra, chaired a high level meeting of officers at conference hall of Police Headquarters here today.
The minister was on a visit to Union Territory as part of the Union Government’s initiative of public outreach programme.
The Joint high level meeting was attended by Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, DG Prison, Dr. B. Srinivas, IG BSF FTR Hqrs Sgr Dr Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Spl DGsP R.R Swain, A.K Choudhary, ADGsP, S. J. M. Gillani, Dr. S. D. Singh Jamwal , T. Namgyal, M. K. Sinha, Sunil Kumar, Danesh Rana, IG CRPF Ops Kashmir Deepak Rattan, IG CRPF Srinagar Charu Sharma, IGsP Vijay Kumar, Alok Kumar, Director ACB Anand Jain, Dir (P), MHA A. K Sharan, DIG Central Kashmir Amit Kumar, DIG SSB Ops Srinagar Ranjeet Singh, SSP Srinagar, 2 I/C ITBP Sgr, DPT J&K, AIsG of PHQ and other senior officers, a police handout said.
The MoS, Home affairs while addressing the meeting hailed the joint efforts and resolve of J&K Police and other security forces for peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that synergy between different forces has provided peaceful atmosphere for overall development and asked the officers to continue the hard work with more dedication to ensure long lasting peace.
He also appreciated the forces for dealing with different situations effectively without collateral damages.
The minister said that he had a public interaction in Shopian district and observed that good understanding and response to the expectations of the people have resulted in people showing increased confidence in Police and other civil administration.
The MoS Home said that he could feel “the big overall improvement in the security situation as he openly met large number of people in Shopian in the way as if he would be meeting people in his own constituency,” the statement said.
He said that he could feel a change in the thinking of people post abrogation of Article 370 as they want development in different sectors including infrastructure, education, employment and health. “The confidence of people in Police, CAPF and administration has increased and there is positivity in the environment,” the minister, according to the statement added.
He wished Police and CAPFs success for the peace mission in Jammu and Kashmir.
Earlier in his introductory briefing the DGP J&K on behalf of J&K police and officers representing different central agencies welcomed the visiting minister to Police Headquarters.
He gave a brief presentation regarding different phases of the situation in the last seven decades.
The DGP said that great coordination and understanding between J&K police and other security forces has resulted in drastic improvement in the security situation and law & order in Jammu and Kashmir.
He informed that the “graph of active terrorists and recruitment of local misguided youth in terror groups in J&K is constantly coming down”.
He, according to the statement, said that the law and order situation over the past four years in Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed complete transformation and law & order incidents have come down drastically.
“The DGP highlighted the role of the Police, and security forces in neutralizing the terrorists in the union territory and also action against the OGWs,” the statement said, adding that the DGP apprised the minister with regard to the joint and coordinated measures taken to check infiltration and to fight the anti peace elements through border grid, highway grid and counter insurgency grid.
The DGP also highlighted the efforts of police, administration and security forces in engaging the youth in positive activities and channelizing their energy towards positive direction by organizing a wide range of sports activities and youth engagement programmes across J&K.
He said that J&K Police are organizing police community partnerships meetings at a wider scale to strengthen the police public relations.
The senior officers of different organizations and wings of J&K Police briefed the minister and some of them put forth certain requirements of housing and logistics. The meeting concluded with the vote of thanks by ADGP (Coordination) PHQ.
Earlier, the minister was received by Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh and other senior officers and was presented ceremonial guard of honour on his arrival to Police Headquarters.