Most of restrictions eased: DGP

Srinagar: Stating that all stakeholders have to move together for strengthening the peace, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday complimented security forces for “handling the situation professionally” following the demise of senior separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Geelani died last Wednesday night at his residence here after a prolonged illness. The body was laid to rest at a graveyard in Hyderpora area of Srinagar.

A statement released by police said: “The DGP has complimented the police, CAPF and Army deployments for highly professional handling of ground situation over the last five days.”

The statement quoted the DGP as saying: “Special restraint shown by police and security forces and a very responsible conduct of the local people especially the youth is highly appreciated.”

J&K Police chief, according to the statement, said that all stakeholders have to move together in strengthening peace. “We have to move forward together to strengthen peace, identifying the enemies of peace and weaning out mischievous elements, and strictly deal with them under law.”

The DGP said that most of the restrictions in the Valley have been eased, including internet curbs. “The situation is fully normal in both regions of Kashmir and Jammu, but under close watch.”

Soon after the death of Geelani, the authorities imposed restrictions and snapped cellular telephones and internet across Kashmir as precautionary measure.

“There has been no untoward incident during past five days,” police had said.