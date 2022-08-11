Mother-daughter duo washed away in Ramban flash floods

Ramban/Jammu: A mother-daughter duo was washed away in flash floods near the Mehar Bridge in Ramban along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway while a research scholar of the Central University of Jammu (CUJ) and a housewife were washed away in a flash flood in Samba and other districts of Jammu region on Thursday.

Police identified the mother-daughter duo as Shamima Begum and Rozia Banoo of Ramban.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma said that a flash flood had been reported in Mehar and two persons were feared dead.

Police said that some cars and motorcycles were also washed away while the authorities advised people not to venture out in the open.

Police, SDRF, SOG, and Civil QRT rushed to the spot and a rescue and relief operation is underway in the flash flood-hit Mehar area.